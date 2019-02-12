Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leadership's statement on Rep. Ilhan Omar' comments:

“Anti-Semitism must be called out, confronted and condemned whenever it is encountered, without exception.



“We are and will always be strong supporters of Israel in Congress because we understand that our support is based on shared values and strategic interests. Legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate that the United States and Israel share. But Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments.



“As Democrats and as Americans, the entire Congress must be fully engaged in denouncing and rejecting all forms of hatred, racism, prejudice and discrimination wherever they are encountered.”

Other reaction:

Gov Tim Walz:

"Anti-Semitic language is never acceptable. We as a nation need to continue to foster acceptance. I'm encouraged that Representative Omar says she is taking this opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations with the Jewish community and her collegues."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar:

“Anti-Semitic language should have no place in Congress or our country. Apologizing was the right thing to do.”



Sen. Tina Smith:

“I’m glad Representative Omar apologized. Anti-Semitic rhetoric is never acceptable and should be condemned. Words have consequences, and it’s important to take responsibility for the hurt they cause.”



Rep. Pete Stauber:

“I am and always will be a strong supporter of Israel as they are our closest ally in the Middle East. It disheartens me that my colleague would use anti-Semitic remarks, which have no place in our society, let alone in Congress.”



Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan:

"The level of hate and continuous anti-Semitic behavior from Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is scary and irresponsible. While House Democrat leaders sent out a statement denouncing Rep. Omar's acts, that is not enough. She must be pulled from the House Foreign Affairs Committee immediately. Rep. Omar represents the city of St. Louis Park, located in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District, which is home to the largest Jewish community in the state. Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar, Senator Tina Smith and Reps. Dean Phillips, Collin Peterson surely must stand up to this overt hatred and anti-Semitism."



House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley:

“Anti-Semitism is at its heart a conspiracy theory which falsely claims Jews exercise undue and malevolent influence at the expense of others. As leaders, it is important for us to stand up to anti-Semitism and show solidarity with the Jewish community. Let me add my voice to those from across the political spectrum, including within progressive circles in the Jewish community, in condemning Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s latest tweet. I urge her to work closely with our local Jewish community to combat the anti-Semitic tropes that have infected our political discourse, and to be a leader for all her constituents. And I urge all parties to engage in serious and thoughtful debate on the issues important to us, rather than seeking political gain out of this controversy.”



Rep. Jim Hagedorn:

“I condemn anti-Semitism in all forms. My position is clear. I support a military and foreign policy of Peace through Strength, and that includes strong ties with Israel. Certainly, Israel is our closest and most important ally in the Middle East. I support continued close U.S.-Israel relations. And, as an ardent defender of religious freedom, I stand with our Jewish friends, both here and abroad.”



Rep. Angie Craig:

“As members of Congress, we should never engage in rhetoric or actions that attack people based on their faith. We have a responsibility to hold ourselves to a higher standard, reflecting the values of those who elected us, and that includes proactively educating ourselves to ensure we do not engage in divisive rhetoric in any form. I am and will continue to be a strong supporter of a strong and safe Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East.”

Rep. Dean Phillips:

“I strongly condemn anti-Semitism in all its forms, including comments made by my colleague that — purposefully or not — have propagated dangerous and destructive stereotypes of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. As elected leaders, it is our collective responsibility to set standards of respect and elevate understanding between the communities we represent. I spoke privately with Rep. Ilhan Omar today before issuing a statement in the hopes of converting a painful experience into a learning opportunity and a mutual commitment to pursue understanding. We agreed to move forward with a shared goal of working collaboratively to combat hatred and intolerance toward all persecuted communities, and commit to respectful debate of the issues important to each of us.”

