A woman is dead after she was hit Saturday night by an SUV while she was trying to cross a highway in Farmington as a pedestrian, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 7:20 p.m. on Hwy. 3 at 209th Street W., according to the State Patrol.

Killed was April Janeen Sterling, 38, of Farmington, the patrol said, adding that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the patrol, Sterling was headed west across Hwy. 3 when she was struck by the northbound SUV. The highway had snow and ice on it at the time, according to the patrol.

Two people inside the SUV, a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from Farmington, were not injured, officials said.

