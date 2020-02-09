A motorist struck a pedestrian attempting to cross a Dakota County road Saturday night, hospitalizing her with serious injuries.
Officers responded to the intersection of Broderick and Concord boulevards, just off Hwy. 55, in Inver Grove Heights around 9 p.m. They found a 40-year-old woman lying in the street, said Sgt. John Decker.
She was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where her condition is unknown. Authorities say she was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The driver, who showed no signs of impairment, stopped and is cooperating with police. The State Patrol will continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Metro briefs: White Bear Lake limits lake stairways to one per shoreline owner
White Bear Lake property owners now can build only one stairway to the water’s edge under a recent ordinance passed by the City Council to…
South Metro
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by driver in Inver Grove Heights
Officers found a 40-year-old woman lying in the street at the intersection of Broderick and Concord boulevards, just off Hwy. 55, police said.
Local
University of Minnesota braces for coronavirus concerns
Students, staff say they also worry about the spread of xenophobia.
Local
Snowstorm to blanket Twin Cities, much of central, southern Minnesota
The forecast calls for 3 to 8 inches in the metro area, with heavier accumulations to the south.
Variety
Fillmore music hall gets ready to rock in Minneapolis
An ambitious new North Loop music hall, the Fillmore offered media representatives a preview tour.