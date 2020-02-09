A motorist struck a pedestrian attempting to cross a Dakota County road Saturday night, hospitalizing her with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the intersection of Broderick and Concord boulevards, just off Hwy. 55, in Inver Grove Heights around 9 p.m. They found a 40-year-old woman lying in the street, said Sgt. John Decker.

She was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where her condition is unknown. Authorities say she was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver, who showed no signs of impairment, stopped and is cooperating with police. The State Patrol will continue to investigate.