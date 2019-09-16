A pedestrian crossing a busy street in the north metro Sunday night was hit and killed by a motor vehicle.

The victim was crossing University Avenue at 85th Avenue NE. when struck by a vehicle heading south on University about 8:38 p.m., said Cmdr. Wayne Heath.

Officers from the Blaine Police Department and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Heath said.

Authorities did not release the name nor gender of the victim.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stopped at the scene. The crash is under investigation.