A 54-year-old man from Medina was struck and killed by a vehicle as he ran across Hwy. 55 in Medina on Friday night, according to police in that west metro city.

Officers responded to a 911 call about the man being hit just before 9 p.m. at Hwy. 55 and County Road 116. The man had been running north when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, police said.

He died at the scene. His name was not released Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating. It was not clear Friday night if weather played any factor in the incident.

STAFF REPORT