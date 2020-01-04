A pedestrian was struck by an eastbound Green Line train in St. Paul on Friday night.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said the incident happened near University Avenue and Arundel Street just before 9 p.m.

The pedestrian appeared to be conscious when taken to the hospital, Padilla said.

