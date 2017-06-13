A pedestrian was hit and killed by a motorist as she walked on a sidewalk Monday evening in Plymouth and the driver is being held in jail, police said.

The 56-year-old woman, a Plymouth resident whose name has not been released, was hit from behind as she walked on the 700 block of County Road 101 about 5:48 p.m. She died at the scene, Plymouth Police said.

The driver, a 56-year-old woman from Medina, was headed north on County 101 when her vehicle jumped the curb and struck the victim. The driver was arrested and taken to jail on probable cause of criminal vehicular homicide, a detective said.

Toxicology results are pending, police added.

A state crash reconstruction team was helping with the investigation.