A 33-year-old central Minnesota man with a long criminal history was charged Monday with murdering his grandparents last week, a couple widely known and admired in their community.

Gregory A. Scheel, who lived with his victims at their home in Paynesville, was charged in Stearns County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder. Scheel made his initial court appearance and remains jailed. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Gloria Scheel, 80, and Wilbert "Willie" Scheel, 93, were found dead in their car early Thursday evening on a rural road near Games Lake in neighboring Kandiyohi County, roughly 20 miles west of their home.

Willie Scheel's arms and legs were bound and his head covered with a plastic bag, the criminal complaint read. Gloria Scheel had an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, the complaint continued. Both were covered with a piece of carpet, the court document noted.

The compact car smelled of gasoline, and parts of the interior were charred and covered in soot, the charges stated. The official cause and manner of death for the two are pending.

Back at the Scheels' house in the 1500 block of W. Mill Street, law enforcement officers making a welfare check midday Thursday located blood on the garage floor, which appeared to recently have been cleaned, the complaint read. Willie Scheel was last seen a day earlier checking the mail.

Gregory Scheel

A few hours after the car was found by law enforcement later Thursday, the grandson was apprehended about a half-mile away. Footprints near the car were consistent with the pattern on his shoes, according to the charges.

According to police, a family member called them after the Scheels missed a dinner date Wednesday night.

Suspicion quickly turned to their grandson, who had been living with them for several months, and who throughout his adult life has had at least 15 convictions for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, domestic assault, drug possession, violating a protection order and drunken driving.

At the time of his arrest, he was facing charges in Chippewa County for burglary, theft and escape involving an incident in December.

Many in Paynesville remember Gloria Scheel for running a Christmas program at the Salem Historical Church in town, where she also had led Sunday school. The Christmas program hadn't been held for 30 years until Gloria helped restart it in 1997.

According to an article published by Paynesville Area Online, Willie and Gloria Scheel married in 1959. He had a small restaurant called the Black Saucer Steakhouse at the time, and he eventually built a 40-unit motel around it. They sold the Black Saucer Motel in 1999 and bought some land on the Crow River west of Paynesville, where they built their home and other houses for sale under the name WilGlo Acres.