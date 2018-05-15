Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty announced Tuesday he will not seek the Republican endorsement in the governor’s race, opting instead to head straight for the August party primary.

The former governor joined the race in April and is up against three other GOP candidates who are all seeking the endorsement at the Republican Party convention in June.

“Tim appreciates the convention delegates, but his late entry into the race effectively precluded a fair fight for endorsement at the convention,” Pawlenty’s spokesman Sam Winter said in a statement. “As a result, he has decided not to participate in the convention and instead will make his case directly to the broader and larger group of voters who will be participating in the Republican primary on Tuesday, August 14th.”

Other GOP candidates — Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson, Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens and Navy Reserve intelligence officer Phillip Parrish — are after the party’s endorsement at the Duluth convention. Whichever of those candidates clinches the endorsement now faces the prospect of a primary race against Pawlenty, a formidable fundraiser whose previous stint as governor also brings high name recognition.