Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty showed the formidable fundraising prowess that is a large part of his appeal to Republicans, raising more than $1 million since forming a campaign committee in March, according to state campaign finance reports released Tuesday.

Pawlenty, who says he has not decided whether or not to pursue the GOP endorsement at the state convention in early June, has the money and name recognition to skip an unpredictable convention and head straight to the August 14 primary election of Republican voters.

“We’ve received extraordinary support for our commitment to find a better way forward for middle income Minnesotans who are getting squeezed,” Pawlenty said in a statement.

After two terms as governor, an unsuccessful run for the presidency and five years as CEO of a Wall Street trade association, Pawlenty has the kind of Rolodex that can turn quick cash.

His campaign report’s alphabetical list of donors begins with Amara Abood of Wayzata and continues with a string of Andersons and into the letter “b” before a donation of less than the maximum allowed $4,000 can be found.

In all, 206 of Pawlenty's donor gave the maximum contribution of $4,000, meaning that 84 percent of his fundraising came from these large donors.

In addition to addresses in the metro suburbs, 19 Naples, Fla., addresses show up on the donor list, a reflection of Pawlenty’s fundraiser there before even officially announcing his campaign.

Jeff Johnson, who had been the GOP front-runner until Pawlenty got in the race, announced he raised $105,000 in the first quarter of the year, putting him at a significant disadvantage should he wind up in a primary with Pawlenty. Johnson was the party’s standard-bearer in 2014, losing to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton.

In her first full quarter of fundraising, Woodbury’s GOP Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens raised $51,000 in her bid for governor.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, the DFL candidate for governor who won the February caucus straw poll, raised $531,000 in the first quarter, he said recently, after bringing in $1.1 million in 2017.

State Auditor Rebecca Otto, who came in second in the DFL straw poll, reported raising about $170,000 with about $149,000 cash-on-hand. DFL Rep. Erin Murphy showed receipts of $121,000 in the first quarter and had $72,724 cash on hand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.