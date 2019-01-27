A motorist from the Twin Cities was jailed in western Wisconsin after speeding while high on marijuana before sunrise in western Wisconsin with a 6-month-old along, authorities said.

Avis A. Gadley was stopped about 7:35 a.m. Saturday on east Interstate 94 about 60 miles from the Minnesota border by a state trooper on suspicion of speeding, according to the State Patrol.

The trooper noticed “the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” a statement from the patrol read. Gadley and a passenger admitted to “recently smoking marijuana,” the statement continued.

Following Gadley’s jailing in Eau Claire County, the child was turned over to a grandmother, the patrol said.

Gadley has a court appearance pending on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Her criminal history in Minnesota includes a conviction for drug possession, and she is currently on supervised probation for a felony theft conviction in Washington County.