– The Vikings came into Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a chance to bolster their playoff prospects and put themselves back in the thick of the NFC North race. They left knowing they’ll need a win on the West Coast eight days from now to keep their postseason chances in good standing.

It’s come to that for these Vikings, beset by injuries on defense and unable to find a rhythm on offense in a 24-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. After a second-quarter touchdown, a stop at the beginning of the third quarter and a Dan Bailey field goal tied the game at 10, the Vikings saw Tom Brady complete six of his next seven passes — with the seventh resulting in a pass interference penalty on Holton Hill — on a pair of touchdown drives that put the game out of reach.

The loss, coupled with the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers, dropped the Vikings into the No. 7 spot in the NFC for the time being at 6-5-1. They are a half-game behind the Redskins, who play the Eagles on Monday night.

“I feel fine about my team,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. “We continue to learn a lot about ourselves. This one game won’t define us.”

Brady, who passed for 311 yards and was not sacked, hit Josh Gordon for a 24-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to snap a 10-10 tie and give the Patriots the lead for good.

Fullback James Develin made it 24-10 on New England’s next drive, scoring on a 2-yard run. Develin, who also scored in the first half, has four carries this season, three for touchdowns.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) couldn't reach a third quarter pass while double covered by twins free safety Devin McCourty (32) and cornerback Jason McCourty (30).

The Vikings’ last gasp came when Eric Kendricks intercepted a Brady pass with five minutes left, but Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was intercepted in the end zone by Duron Harmon three plays later, and the Patriots ran out the clock.

The Vikings also missed a chance to pull within a half-game of first place Chicago in the NFC North. The Bears (8-4) lost to the New York Giants.

Brady, who completed passes to nine different players, completed 24 of 32 passes. Seven different players carried for the Patriots as well.

New England (9-3) claimed a 7-0 lead on its opening drive, one capped when Develin scored on a 1-yard run.

Bailey missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter, and New England’s Stephen Gostkowski converted from 20 yards for a 10-0 edge.

Shortly before halftime the Vikings scored a touchdown when Cousins hit Adam Thielen with a 5-yard connection.

The Vikings tied the game on Bailey’s 39-yard field goal in the third quarter after Gostkowski missed a 48-yarder.

Cousins was 32-for-44 for only 201 yards. He was intercepted twice.

When asked if he thought the Vikings ran the ball enough, Zimmer had a one-word answer: “No.”

The Vikings lost cornerback Trae Waynes to a concussion in the first half. Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) was limited at cornerback, giving rookie Holton Hill and veteran Marcus Sherels playing time.