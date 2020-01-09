Here are the Top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Dec. 30-Jan.5 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

NFL: Tennessee at New England (CBS) NFL Wildcard postgame (NBC) 77th annual Golden Globes (NBC) New Year's Rockin' Eve Part 2 (ABC) What Is Jeopardy? (ABC) Blue Bloods (CBS) 60 Minutes (CBS) Magnum P.I. (CBS) Hawaii Five-O (CBS) New Year's Rockin' Eve Part 1 (ABC) NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) God Friended Me (CBS) The Neighborhood (CBS) NCIS Special (CBS) Last Man Standing (Fox) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) Young Sheldon Special (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) Chicago PD (NBC) Deputy (Fox)

Movie rentals

Leo & Brad top the charts

Here are Redbox's Top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.