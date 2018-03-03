PLUS THREE
Decline in spring training attendance is permanent because:
• Players wanted more days off in regular season. So, there's a week of exhibitions in February and (for Twins) a March 25 departure from Florida. And March is the tourist month.
• Teams are allowed to bring scrub lineups. Toronto fans were largest share of Friday's crowd in Fort Myers and Blue Jays brought nobody.
• Concessions, tickets and parking are 50 percent too expensive for scrub lineups and practice games.
