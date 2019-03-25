WCCO-TV’s R.J. Fritz and the Star Tribune columnist and sports radio personality Patrick Reusse are among the newest entrants into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The selections by the Pavek Museum in St. Louis Park were announced Friday and also include longtime Duluth TV anchor Dennis Anderson and Chuck Williams, who called more than 4,000 athletic events in the Winona area.

Reusse was well established as a newspaper sports columnist when he joined Joe Soucheray on KSTP-AM 1500, in 1983. Their run came to an end last August.

Fritz anchored sportscasts and did reports from the field during his tenure at WCCO from 1968 until his retirement in 2005. He was well known for his “Out-N-About with R.J. Fritz” segments. Fritz died in 2017 at age 78 from cancer.

Anderson logged more than 50 years in broadcasting, most notably as the longtime news anchor at WDIO, where he worked for 42 years until his retirement.

Charles “Chuck” Williams was known as the “Voice of Winona Sports” and the “Dean of Southern Minnesota Sportscasters.” He called more than 4,000 games on KWNO in and founded KHME-FM. Williams retired from radio in 1986 and died in 2010 at age 89 from complications of a pacemaker implantation and pneumonia.

Ralph Jon Fritz Wcco - TV

A ceremony honoring the four is scheduled for Sept. 14 at the museum. Tickets go on sale April 2. Visit pavekmuseum.org for details.