MIAMI — Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse, who spent decades covering the Minnesota Twins, has been nominated to join some of the players he covered in Cooperstown.

Reusse is one of three finalists for baseball writing’s highest honor, the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, given annually since 1962 for “meritorious service to baseball writing.” The honor comes with inclusion at each year’s induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Winners are recognized in the “Scribes & Mikemen” exhibit in the hall’s library.

The award is voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America, and a winner will be announced at baseball’s winter meetings in December. Nominated alongside Reusse are Jim Reeves, longtime Rangers writer and columnist at the Fort Worth Star Telegram, and Sheldon Ocker, who covered the Indians for three decades at the Akron Beacon Journal.

Previous winners of the Spink Award include such sportswriting legends as Grantland Rice, Damon Runyon, Red Smith, Jim Murray and Peter Gammons. This year’s winner, Claire Smith of The New York Times, is the first female winner of the award.

J.G. Taylor Spink was a longtime columnist and editor of The Sporting News.