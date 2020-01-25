BIG-GAME GREENHORNS
Super Bowl LIV will mark the first time that both starting quarterbacks will have had fewer than 32 career regular-season starts. Only 16 Super Bowl quarterbacks have had fewer than 32 career starts.
Quarterback, team Super Bowl Career starts
Jeff Hostetler, Giants XXV 4-0 (1.000)
Vince Ferragamo, Rams XIV 4-1 (.800)
Colin Kaepernick, 49ers XLVII 5-2 (.714)
Roger Staubach, Cowboys VI 13-1 (.929)
Tom Brady, Patriots XXXVI 11-3 (.786)
Kurt Warner, Rams XXXIV 13-3 (.813)
Jake Delhomme, Panthers XXXVIII 11-6 (.647)
Daryle Lamonica, Raiders II 17-1 (.944)
Rex Grossman, Bears XLI 17-6 (.739)
Joe Montana, 49ers XVI 15-9 (.625)
Dan Marino, Dolphins XIX 21-4 (.840)
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers XL 22-3 (.888)
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers LIV 21-5 (.808)
Tony Eason, Patriots XX 15-12 (.556)
Craig Morton, Cowboys V 21-7-1 (.741)
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs LIV 24-7 (.774)