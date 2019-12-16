– The Wild wasn’t as crisp in the second half of a back-to-back as it was in the first night, and that dealt the team just its second regulation loss in more than a month.

– twice erasing deficits before eventually falling 5-3 to the Blackhawks Sunday at United Center at the start of a three-game road trip.

Overall, the Wild is 10-2-4 in its past 16.

Chicago’s Brandon Saad broke a 3-3 tie 13 minutes, 43 seconds into the third period, deflecting in a puck that bounced over goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and into the net, before Patrick Kane completed a hat trick into an empty net with 1:03 remaining.

The finish, which dropped Kahkonen to 3-1-1 in his young NHL career, put a damper on a night that had plenty of positives.

Center Eric Staal registered his 1,000th career point, defenseman Ryan Suter tied a career-high by assisting on three goals and winger Kevin Fiala scored twice.

The Blackhawks took the lead in the first period on two Kane goals.

The first came at 7:42 on a wraparound and then on the power play, Kane’s shot in the slot dipped five-hole on Kahkonen at 11:33.

Only 1:04 later, Staal scored on a rising shot from inside the right faceoff circle to become the 89th player all-time and seventh active to reach 1,000 points.

Not only was the goal his fourth in the last three games, but it snapped a 0-for-18 rut for the power play. The Wild finished the game 1-for-1, while the Blackhawks went 1-for-2.

Just 1:59 into the second, Fiala scooped up a blocked shot by Suter to skate in alone and roof the puck over Chicago goalie Robin Lehner.

– a centering feed by Fiala that caromed off Olli Maata’s skate.

Fiala, who notched his seventh multi-goal effort of his career, has 11 points in his past 12 games. The three assist night for Suter tied the Wild record for most in a game by a defenseman; Suter has 12 helpers in his last 13 games and by recording one on Staal’s power play, he tied Pierre-Marc Bouchard for the second-most power-play assists (104) in team history.

Lehner totaled 23 saves; Kahkonen had 22.