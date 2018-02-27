Patrick Henry High School was put on lockdown Tuesday, after a person with a gun was seen stepping off a bus nearby.

Police responded to a “Code Red” call coming from the school about 3:43 p.m., according to scanner traffic posted online. The school, at 4320 Newton Av. N., has since been put on lockdown. Minneapolis police spokeswoman Darcy Horn said surveillance footage showed the suspect left the school. It’s unclear whether he was armed or how long he was inside the school before he left.

Dispatchers said that two separate teams of officers were sweeping the building hallway by hallway for signs of the person, who was described in initial reports as wearing a beanie and a “puffy” jacket.An ambulance was stationed nearby, although there have been no reports of a shooting or victims.

Minneapolis Public Schools posted on Twitter that the incident occurred after school let out and most students had left the building when “an unauthorized visitor ran into Patrick Henry High School.” “There were concerns about the possibility of a weapon so Minneapolis Police was called,” district officials wrote. “The police are currently evacuating the few staff still left in the building and are doing a room-by-room search of the premises.”

In a briefing at the scene, Minneapolis police said they arrived at 3:30 to a report of a possibly armed man who tried to board a Metro Transit bus before fleeing, possibly into the school. Most students were gone at that point, but officers sweeping the building evacuated students they encountered.

“Our officers strain with the Minneapolis Public Schools and they are just acting with the procedures that we have in place,” Department spokesman John Elder said. “They are doing a systematic search of the school.” Sierra, a 10th-grader at Henry, was on North 44th Avenue getting on a No. 5 bus Tuesday when she saw the suspect, a black male in a gray puffy jacket, standing on the bus. A police woman got on the bus and told everyone to put their hands up.

Dora Hill reunites with her daughter Jania Kloeppel, 16, outside of Patrick Henry High School during a lockdown Tuesday in Minneapolis. They were both inside the school in separate places when a Code Red was called.

The police woman grabbed a kid in a red jacket and took him off the bus, then patted him down. He did not have a gun but the male in the gray puffy jacket got off the bus.

Sierra, who did not want her last name to be used, said she did not see an actual gun but said the male had his hand around what appeared to be a gun in the right front pocket of his coat.

Sierra said she knows him as Jo-Jo, and said he is not a student. A week ago, he was outside the school with a gun, and showing it around. He was told to get away from the school.

The school was surrounded by squad cars, and members of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. Clumps of students stood outside talking to each other and the police. Jania Kloeppel, 16, said she was in the auditorium when the call first came in as a “Code Yellow.” When it changed to a “Code Red,” they turned out the lights and hid in a prop room until police arrived.

“It’s unnerving, but at the same time it’s what’s been going on in this country,” she said. “In the back of my head I kind of knew something like this was going to end up happening but I didn’t think I was going to get caught in it.”

Dora Hill said she went to school about 3:30 p.m. for a meeting about college prep for her daughter, who is a junior. The next thing she knew she over the intercom: “Code red, turn out the lights, shut the door and close the curtains.”

The police did a search of the first floor, where she was, and let those people go. Her daughter remained in the school, on the third floor.

She said school let out at 3:10 p.m. per usual. She estimated 200 to 300 people were still in the building for after-school activities.

Hill said they have to search every closet, every bathroom and every stall. “This is happening at every school. It’s not cute, it’s not funny,” she said. Schools nationwide are on high alert in the wake of several recent mass shootings, including earlier this month when 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire in his former high school in Parkland, Fla., killing 17 people.

Officials said that police are slowly evacuating the building. A Metro Transit bus was summoned to the intersection of 44th and Newton avenues N. to transport students and staff to safety, with a school bus on standby, according to scanner audio.

This is a developing story.