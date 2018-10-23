1. Elflein makes his presence felt

The Vikings are coming off their two most productive days of the season on the ground and got two touchdown runs from Latavius Murray in the second half on Sunday. On both plays, center Pat Elflein provided a reminder of why the Vikings were so careful to make sure they had him healthy for the season after offseason shoulder and ankle surgeries. On Murray’s first touchdown, Elflein worked to the second level of the Jets defense, sealing off linebacker Darron Lee. On the second TD, Elflein handled mountainous rookie defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, creating a cutback lane for Murray.

2. Rudolph occupies lower-profile role

The Vikings have leaned on multiple tight-end sets over the past three weeks, providing extra help for tackles Rashod Hill and Brian O’Neill with Riley Reiff out, and as such, they have asked Kyle Rudolph to contribute more as a blocker than a receiver. Rudolph and fellow tight end David Morgan cleared space on Murray’s touchdown run last week against Arizona, and on Sunday, Rudolph had only one catch on four targets, gaining 16 yards in the first quarter before Kirk Cousins fired high for him on a pair of end-zone targets in the second half.

3. Defensive depth helps Vikings weather injuries

With Xavier Rhodes and Anthony Barr joining Linval Joseph on the list of injured Vikings defenders by the end of Sunday’s game, the team was forced to lean more on young players like second-year linebacker Eric Wilson, who played 23 defensive snaps, and undrafted rookie Holton Hill, who played 18. The Vikings have used Wilson in their 3-3-5 nickel package this season, and Hill had an interception one play after Rhodes’ injury Sunday. If either player is forced to start Sunday night, he will see a Saints offense and quarterback (Drew Brees) that represent a step up in class.

Ben Goessling