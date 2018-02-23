Martin Friedman (1961-90)
Challenge: Turning a private, regional art museum into an internationally renowned center that embraces the performing arts and cinema.
Accomplishments: Enlisted architect Edward Larrabee Barnes for a new modernist building that opened in 1971. Created the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in 1988. Acquired works by the likes of Marcel Duchamp, Isamu Noguchi, Andy Warhol, Sol LeWitt, Robert Rauschenberg, Cindy Sherman and the iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry."
Kathy Halbreich (1991-2007)
Challenge: Expanding on Friedman's vision while diversifying and growing the Walker's audience.
Accomplishments: Doubled the Walker's physical space with a 2005 addition by Herzog & de Meuron that includes a 385-seat theater. Grew the Walker's collection from 6,100 to 10,000 pieces while presenting major exhibitions featuring Chantal Akerman, Joseph Beuys, Bruce Nauman, Kara Walker and many more.
Olga Viso (2008-17)
Challenge: Fixing shortcomings of the Walker's physical space while reflecting society's increasing multiculturalism.
Accomplishments: Completed a $41 million campus renovation that integrates the Guthrie Theater's old hillside site with a reconstructed Sculpture Garden and a new entrance on Vineland Place. Bought the Merce Cunningham Dance Company's collection and turned it into the blockbuster exhibit "Common Time." Presented more art by women and people of color while diversifying the Walker's collection.
