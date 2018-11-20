2017 Antonio Montero Eden Prairie LB/RB/K
2016 Brad Davison Maple Grove QB
2015 J.D. Spielman Eden Prairie Ath
2014 Robbie Grimsley Hutchinson RB
2013 Jacques Perra Roseville QB
2012 Bridgeport Tusler Osseo RB
2011 Trey Heid Lakeville North QB
2010 Eric Kline Blaine QB
2009 A.J. Tarpley Wayzata LB
2008 Anders Lee Edina QB
2007 Michael Floyd Cretin-DH WR
2006 Blake Sorensen Eden Prairie LB/RB
2005 Jake Machacek Eastview RB
2004 Walker Ashley Eden Prairie DL
2003 Nathan Swift Hutchinson RB
2002 John Majeski Hastings RB/DB
2001 Kim Sarin Cretin-DH RB/KR
2000 Joe Mauer Cretin-DH QB
1999 Dominique Sims DeLaSalle QB/DB
1998 Thomas Tapeh St. Paul Johnson RB
1997 Marvin Spencer Blaine RB
1996 Adam Runk Stillwater DB/WR
1995 Aaron Runk Stillwater RB
1994 LeRoy McFadden Eden Prairie RB
1993 Tommy Reynolds St. Paul Johnson RB
1992 Marcus Harris Brooklyn Center RB
1991 Carl McCullough Cretin-DH RB
1990 Bryce Darnell Brooklyn Center QB
1989 Joe Dziedzic Mpls. Edison RB/LB
1988 Paul Meyer Mpls. Henry RB/LB
1987 Rod Smith Roseville RB
1986 Kurt Gunning Stillwater RB
1985 Bob Coughlin Osseo NG
Ron Goetz Waconia RB/LB
1984 Steve Walsh Cretin-DH QB
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.