Past Star Tribune girls’ hockey Metro Players of the Year
1995: Jamie DeGriselles, Apple Valley
1996: Winny Brodt, Roseville
1997: Ronda Curtin, Roseville
1998: Natalie Darwitz, Eagan
1999: Krissy Wendell, Park Center
2000: Krissy Wendell, Park Center
2001: Renee Curtin, Roseville, and Jody Horak, Blaine
2002: Ashley Albrecht, South St. Paul
2003: Erica McKenzie, Hastings
2004: Erica McKenzie, Hastings
2005: Maggie Fisher, South St. Paul
2006: Chelsey Jones, Stillwater
2007: Katharine Chute, Blake
2008: Lauren Smith, Holy Angels
2009: Becky Kortum, Hopkins
2010: Bethany Brausen, Roseville
2011: Meghan Lorence, Irondale
2012: Hannah Brandt, Hill-Murray
2013: Dani Cameranesi, Blake
2014: Sydney Baldwin, Minnetonka
2015: Taylor Williamson, Edina
2016: Presley Norby, Minnetonka
2017: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck
2018: Gabbie Hughes, Centennial
