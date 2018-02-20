Past Star Tribune girls’ hockey Metro Players of the Year

1995: Jamie DeGriselles, Apple Valley

1996: Winny Brodt, Roseville

1997: Ronda Curtin, Roseville

1998: Natalie Darwitz, Eagan

1999: Krissy Wendell, Park Center

2000: Krissy Wendell, Park Center

2001: Renee Curtin, Roseville, and Jody Horak, Blaine

2002: Ashley Albrecht, South St. Paul

2003: Erica McKenzie, Hastings

2004: Erica McKenzie, Hastings

2005: Maggie Fisher, South St. Paul

2006: Chelsey Jones, Stillwater

2007: Katharine Chute, Blake

2008: Lauren Smith, Holy Angels

2009: Becky Kortum, Hopkins

2010: Bethany Brausen, Roseville

2011: Meghan Lorence, Irondale

2012: Hannah Brandt, Hill-Murray

2013: Dani Cameranesi, Blake

2014: Sydney Baldwin, Minnetonka

2015: Taylor Williamson, Edina

2016: Presley Norby, Minnetonka

2017: Grace Zumwinkle, Breck

2018: Gabbie Hughes, Centennial