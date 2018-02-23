GREEN BAY, Wis. — A passenger plane slid off an icy runway at an airport in eastern Wisconsin after it was diverted from Minnesota because of heavy snow.

Officials say no injuries were reported among the 180 passengers and seven crew members on United Airlines flight 878. Investigators say it slid about 250 feet (75 meters) off a runway around 3 a.m. Friday at Austin Straubel (STRAH'-bel) International Airport in Green Bay.

Airport director Tom Miller said the flight originated in Houston and was headed for Minneapolis-St. Paul.

United Airlines says the flight was initially diverted to Madison, Wisconsin. After it took off from there, bad weather again caused it to be diverted, this time to Green Bay.

Miller says everyone exited the plane using portable stairs. They were taken by bus to the terminal, where alternative transportation was arranged.