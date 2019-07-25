The second rear-end crash in as many days on Hwy. 95 just west of North Branch, Minn., has left a person dead.

A 56-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the Kia Soul he was riding in was hit from behind while it was stopped or slowing down to make a left turn to go north on Hornsby Avenue, the State Patrol said.

His name has not been not released.

The Kia’s driver, Tracy Marie Hartmann, 47, of North Branch, was taken to Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minn., with noncritical critical injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Madison Rae Amundson, the driver of the Dodge Caliber that struck the eastbound Kia, did not require medical attention. Amundson, 21 of Cambridge, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The impact caused the Kia to cross the highway and strike a third vehicle driven by 17-year-old Andrew James Vaneerden. He was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt in the crash, which was reported at 5:20 p.m., the patrol said.

On Tuesday, and not far away, a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles led to the death of a motorcyclist. The patrol identified the cyclist as Larry Micheal Cooper, 58, of North Branch.

Authorities shut down both directions of Hwy. 95 at 392nd Street for several hours following the crash, which occurred about 3:45 p.m. The drivers of the other three vehicles, Thomas Jason Crowson, 26, of Cambridge, James Mark Aufderhar, 62, of North Branch, and Robert Aland Lakeberg, 57, of Stanchfield, were not seriously hurt.