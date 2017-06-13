An emergency responder at the Twin Cities airport dragged the lifeless body of a half-naked woman from the back of a commercial airliner and down the aisle for many people aboard to see, a troubled passenger said Tuesday.

The woman died Monday afternoon after being stricken in the bathroom while on the American Airlines Boeing 737 flying from Dallas to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan. Authorities have yet to identify the woman or address what led to her death.

Art Endress was on the flight and said an emergency medical technician (EMT) came aboard with other responders and removed the woman from the back and had her by the hands as he "dragged her down the aisle" as she was faceup and naked from the waist down.

"The EMT was out of line on that one," said Endress, 63, of Dallas. "Also, the flight attendants could have thrown a blanket on her" as her body went past many of the 150 or so seated passengers and off the aircraft, Endress added. The woman appeared to be in her 40s, he said.

Hogan said the responders from Allina Health and the airport "were focused on trying to save her life and get her in the jetway, where they can continue to try to resuscitate her."

American Airlines did not immediately respond to questions on the incident.

Endress said he first became aware of the situation when the flight attendants were going through the usual directions for landing and determined that someone was still in the bathroom. After the attendants drew no response to their knocks and inquiries, the door was opened and they asked for any doctor or nurse who might be aboard.

A nurse and then a doctor went to the woman's aide, and a defibrillator was employed, Endress said.

Once the plane landed, the EMTs boarded, and that's when one of them pulled her off the plane and onto the jetway, Endress continued.

The remaining passengers were kept on board while resuscitation efforts resumed, he said. After about an hour, a tarp was put up in the jetway to shield the woman as the passengers were allowed to leave.

Endress said that a passenger who was sitting near the woman told him that she walked toward that bathroom about halfway into the flight of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Airline personnel and others on the plane failed to find anyone who was traveling with the woman, he said.