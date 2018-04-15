This is unofficially Prince Week, with lots of music and other activities coinciding with the second anniversary of the Minneapolis music icon’s death on April 21. Here are some of the highlights:

Prince symposium keynote. The University of Minnesota is presenting “Prince From Minneapolis,” a three-day gathering of academics, journalists, community leaders and Paisley Park associates to discuss such topics as Prince’s animal rights legacy and an oral history of his relationship with the Minnesota Lynx. Author Jeff Chang delivers the keynote speech, with a response from Yale Prof. Daphne Brooks. (5:15 p.m. Mon. keynote, seminars 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tue.-Wed. University of Minnesota, free, princefrommpls.org)

3rdEyeGirl guitarist. Guitar star Donna Grantis showcases her compelling jazz-rock fusion band. No vocals necessary. (7 & 9 p.m. Wed. Dakota, $30-$55, dakotacooks.com)

Gangster Glam Skate Party. It’s a roller skating party to Purple tunes. Proceeds will go to Purple Playground Presents, a nonprofit summer music program for kids. (Noon-2 p.m. Thu. Roller Garden, St. Louis Park, $19.99, $7 for kids, purpleplay ground.org)

Celebration 2018. For the second consecutive year, Paisley Park offers tours, panel discussions with Prince associates (Bobby Z, Gayle Chapman, Gilbert Davison et al.) and live performances by Sheila E, Shelby J and fDeluxe (aka the Family). (Thu.-Sun. Paisley Park, $549-$1,049, officialPaisleyPark.com)

Dakota got soul. Live wire Liv Warfield, former NPG vocalist, throws down her powerful funk-rock. (7:30 & 11 p.m. Fri., $50-$60, & 11:30 p.m. Sat., $40-$50, dakotacooks.com)

Prince: Live on the Big Screen. What’s a Prince event without controversy? The week’s high — or low — point could be the Purple One in concert video clips accompanied by live NPG musicians, including saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield, keyboardist Cassandra O’Neal and drummer Kirk Johnson. (8 p.m. Fri. Target Center, $39-$199, targetcenter.com)

First Avenue dances. The landmark club always has a Purple aura. DJs Lenka Paris, Roy Freedom and others spin tunes by His Royal Badness (9 p.m. Sat. First Avenue, $12-$15) while DJ Jake Rudh does a special set for kids (10 a.m. next Sun. First Avenue, $10, first-avenue.com)

Julius and the NPG. Greazy Meal’s Julius Collins visits the PRN catalog with ex-NPG sidemen Michael Bland and Tommy Barbarella and others. (7 & 11 p.m. Sat. Crooners, $39-$65, croonersloungemn.com)