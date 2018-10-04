Severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening toppled a tree onto a residential gas line in Woodbury, prompting police to evacuate 15 homes.

Authorities responded to a reported gas leak on the 7400 block of Chesham Lane just before 6 p.m. Amid strong winds and rain, a tree limb severed the underground gas line, which began to loudly hiss. No one was injured.

Authorities partly evacuated the neighborhood as a precaution, said Woodbury police Sgt. Matt Foucault. For now, residents are waiting in their cars or at nearby homes.

Xcel Energy is on the scene trying to cap the leak, he said. It’s not known when people can return to their homes.

Power outages were reported throughout the metro area due to the passing storm.