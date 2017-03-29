A segment of Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis has reopened, but police continue to investigate a double stabbing.

Two men were stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Washington and 3rd Avenue S., said Sgt. Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with noncritical injuries. The suspect fled on foot, Michal said.

Crime lab investigators remain on the scene to collect evidence and the street is closed, Michal said.

It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing, and victims have provided conflicting information, Michal said.