Slither critters

Blue Mounds State Park

4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday

• Learn about snakes, their importance to the ecosystem and meet a live “animal ambassador.” All ages. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Bird banding

Eastman Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

• See wild songbirds up close as they are carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. This program is free and open to all ages. Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (763-694-7700, bit.ly/threerivbirds)

History mystery

Whitewater State Park

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

• Take the geocache challenge and follow clues to win collectible history cards. This program is throughout November. (1-507-312-2300;

mndnr.gov/whitewater)

National Bison Day

Blue Mounds State Park

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

• Activities around the iconic animal. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Intro to geocaching

Lowry Nature Center

12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Learn geocaching basics and go on a high-tech nature hunt. Equipment is provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. The program is open to all ages. (bit.ly/threerivgeocache)

Geocaching for s’mores

French Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn geocaching basics and search for delicious treasure. Cost is $8. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threerivfrench)