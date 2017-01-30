The parents of a young boy and girl who were allegedly beaten by their pastor for ignoring their religious teachings were the latest people charged in the child abuse case.

Khun Kyaw Swa Moe, 41, and Lu Pan, 43, are accused of endangering their 12-year-old son and toddler daughter by leaving them in the care of the family’s pastor, who inflicted multiple beatings on the boy with a 2-by-4 and an electrical cord, leaving welts and bruises all over his body, according to arrest warrants filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court.

The boy’s 4-year-old sister was allegedly made to stand next to a wall “with her hands over her head” for hours on end, and wasn’t being fed, sometimes for days, prosecutors said.

Moe and Pan were each charged with second- and third-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child, endangerment of a child, malicious punishment and child neglect, court records show. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday afternoon whether the pair was in custody.

Pan told detectives that after dropping off her son at the office of the pastor, 51-year-old Dong Wook Kim, she was told to go home, according to prosecutors. But she told them that she lingered in the hallway for a few minutes, and overheard Kim justifying the beatings by quoting a verse from the Old Testament: “Foolishness is bound in the heart of a child, but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.”

Kim, of Good News Church, at 3000 W. Broadway Av., was previously charged with two counts of assault in the second- and third-degree, and a single county of malicious punishment of a child, all felonies. His 19-year-old son, Joo Seong Kim, and wife, Seung Joo Choi Kim, 49, were also charged.

Authorities contend that father and son repeatedly struck the young boy with various objects — a piece of lumber, electrical cord and a wooden closet rod — and forced him into a “push-up position and plank” for long periods of time, because the youngster had been acting up in school and was questioning his faith.

His parents considered the beatings, which allegedly occurred between Dec. 14 and 17, a form of religious discipline, police said.

After the most recent alleged beating, the boy fled the church and was found wandering the streets of north Minneapolis after dark in below-freezing temperatures, police said. A neighbor let him into her home and called police to find out whether the boy had been reported missing, prosecutors said.