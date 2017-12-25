A husband and wife were shot dead in their Virginia home three days before Christmas by a 17-year-old boy they had warned their daughter not to date because of his racist views, according to officials and news accounts.



The teenager shot Scott Fricker, 48, and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, around 5 a.m. Friday before shooting himself, the police said.



The couple, who lived in Reston, Va., about 20 miles west of Washington, were pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager survived and was hospitalized in “life-threatening condition,” according to a statement from the Fairfax County Police Department. Four other family members who were in the house were not hurt, the statement said.



Reem Awad, a police spokeswoman, said the teenager, who is from Lorton, Va., was charged with two counts of murder. The department did not release his name because it does not typically identify suspects under 18, she said.

Family members recently tried to persuade Ms. Kuhn-Fricker’s 16-year-old daughter to stop seeing the teenager because they worried he was sharing white supremacist ideas with her, Janet Kuhn, Ms. Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, told The Washington Post.



A few days before her death, Ms. Kuhn-Fricker emailed administrators at her daughter’s high school and attached images of social media posts she attributed to her daughter’s boyfriend that included anti-Semitic and homophobic content and referred to Hitler, Nazi book burnings and white supremacy, The Post reported.

“I would feel a little bad reporting him if his online access was to basically be a normal teen, but he is a monster, and I have no pity for people like that,” Ms. Kuhn-Fricker said in her email to the school. “He made these choices. He is spreading hate.”



Ms. Kuhn said detectives believed Ms. Kuhn-Fricker and Mr. Fricker checked on their daughter on Friday morning and found the 17-year-old in her bedroom, leading to a confrontation that ended in their deaths. In addition to the parents and the boyfriend, four other family members were home at the time but were not hurt, the police said.



Reached by phone on Sunday, Ms. Kuhn declined to comment.



Ms. Kuhn-Fricker was a lawyer who owned a business offering care and assistance to older adults. Mr. Fricker was a senior research psychologist for the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.