Lumières Françaises Film Festival

“Sink or Swim” (pictured) is the starriest (Guillaume Canet, Mathieu Amalric, Jean-Hugues Anglade) and the dampest offering in this 11-film salute to French filmmaking. The story might be beaucoup familiar — it’s “The Full Monty” in a swimming pool — but the comedy/drama’s ace in the hole is the unexpected beauty of the synchronized swimming sequences performed by its ragtag band of losers. Also in the fest are the animated “Dilili in Paris,” the Charlotte Rampling comedy “Kiss & Tell” and, because it’s France we’re talking about, a documentary about the grape, “Wine Calling.” (July 12-18, St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls., $9-$11, mspfilm.org.)

Chris Hewitt