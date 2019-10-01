Swimmers, cyclists and track hopefuls will convene in Minneapolis next June to determine which athletes will represent the United States at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) made the announcement Tuesday at the Graduate Hotel on the University of Minnesota campus, accompanied by three athletes including hometown swimmer Mallory Weggeman.

The team trials will draw 400 athletes for three days of competition. The venues include the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the U and McKnight Stadium at Breck School. Cycling trials will be held on West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis.

The competition will culminate in a celebration on June 28 when rosters for all three sports for the Tokyo games will be announced.

This will be only the second time the trials have featured three sports concurrently. Organizers said Minneapolis was chosen for its sports venues, accommodations, accessibility and transportation, among other factors.

"The paralympic movement in the United States has had a tremendous momentum behind it in the past year, and we look forward to this being the biggest celebration" of U.S. paralympic athletes ever hosted, USOPC chief Julie Dussliere said.

Up to 4,250 athletes from 160 countries will compete in Japan from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

The Twin Cities have played host to numerous major athletic events in recent years, ranging from Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in 2014 to the 2018 Super Bowl and the Final Four earlier this year, as well as the X Games in multiple summers.