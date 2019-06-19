Delta Air Lines is rolling out facial scans at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, giving passengers the option of using their biometric data to board airplanes rather than a boarding pass.

The technology is being installed this week at 16 MSP gates and will available on all international flights beginning in July.

It's the first use of biometric technology for boarding passengers at MSP.

Passengers have the option of using the facial-recognition technology or sticking with the traditional paper or digital boarding pass.

Delta installed and tested such biometric scans at Terminal F in its home airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The airline said customer feedback was mostly positive with 72% saying they preferred it to standard boarding.

In addition to MSP, Delta is installing the technology in a second Atlanta terminal and at Salt Lake City International Airport, expanding the total gates with biometric scans in its system by 49.

The carrier is working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the installation. Customers with privacy concerns can tell a gate agent they would prefer not to have the facial scan and can instead present their passport and boarding pass.

Delta claims less than 2% of customers decide not to use the process. Customs and Border Protection is able to match more than 97% of faces with their existing database.

The process cuts down the time spent boarding passengers by nine minutes, on average, for a widebody aircraft, which breaks down to two seconds per passenger.