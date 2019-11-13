Pan-Roasted Winter Squash

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Use the thin-skinned winter squash such as butternut or delicata squash; they don’t need to be peeled. In this recipe, chopped kale is added after the squash is cooked, adding a spark of color and just an edge of bitterness to balance the dish. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 large butternut squash, or 2 medium delicata squash, about 3 lb.

• 3 tbsp. hazelnut or olive oil

• 1 large shallot, diced

• 1 bunch kale, tough stems removed, thinly sliced

• 1 tbsp. maple syrup, or to taste

• 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar, or to taste

• Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Cut the squash in half horizontally and remove the seeds. (No need to peel.) Place the cut part down onto a cutting board and dice the squash into 1/2-inch pieces.

Pour the oil into a medium skillet and set over medium heat. Add the squash and the shallot and toss with the oil. Reduce the heat, cover the pan, and cook the squash, stirring occasionally, until the pieces are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the lid and continue cooking the squash, stirring occasionally, until the pieces are brown on all sides, another 3 to 5 minutes.

Toss in the kale and stir, continuing to cook until the kale is wilted, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup and apple cider to taste, then season with the salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 155 Fat 8 g

Sodium 33 mg Carbohydrates 23 g

Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 2 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 m

Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ starch, 1 fat.