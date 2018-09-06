Caroline Kent: 'Beyond the Kármán Line'

Chicago-based artist Kent continues her space travels with this new far-out abstract painting show exploring the "Kármán Line," which designates the boundary between the Earth's atmosphere and outer space. Her wall-sized paintings engage the space itself, employing black backgrounds and various symbols that reveal an intuitive, site-specific process. Thematically, her artwork often explores the limits of language, the experience of translation and the dark, uncertain, cosmic landscapes of the beyond. Kent, who holds an MFA from the University of Minnesota, is also St. Catherine University's 2018 Amy Marie Sears Visiting Artist. (Opening 4-6 p.m. Sat. Gallery hours noon-6 p.m. Sat. & Sun., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. Free. 651-690-6637 or gallery.stkate.edu)

alicia eler