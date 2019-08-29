Bluffland bats
Whitewater State Park
7-8 p.m. Friday
• Learn the importance of these little creatures now seriously threatened by white-nose syndrome, a lethal fungal disease. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
Fish in the river
Fort Ridgely State Park
4-5 p.m. Friday
Find out what’s swimming in the Minnesota River. Children’s activities included. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/fortridgely)
State park history
Buffalo River State Park
2-3 p.m. Saturday
The park was built during the Great Depression. Walk to a historical camp. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)
Wild edibles
Flandreau State Park
7-8 p.m. Saturday
They’re healthy, inexpensive and sometimes lifesaving. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/flandrau)
River paddle
St. Croix State Park
1:30-4 p.m. Saturday
• Join the naturalist for a 5-mile paddle down the St. Croix River. Rent a boat (at the office in the campground nature store) or bring your own. Previous paddling experience is recommended. Bring snacks, water, sunscreen and wear clothes and shoes that can get wet. Rental boats are limited. Call Pardun’s canoe rental at 1-320-384-0508. (mndnr.gov/stcroix)
Wellness hike
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve
• Improve your physical and mental health by hiking through the prairie. Practice meditative breathing, reflect on introspective questions, and find soothing natural smells. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 reserve a spot. The program is for ages 17 and older. (threeriversparks.org)
Monarch-tagging
Crow-Hassan Park Reserve
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Tag monarch butterflies and learn about their migration. Must be age 8 or older. Prepare to walk. (763-559-9000, threeriversparks.org)
Prairie seed collection
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve
• Collect native wildflower seed to help increase plant diversity in over 1,600 acres of restored prairie. (threeriversparks.org, 763-694-7777)