Bluffland bats

Whitewater State Park

7-8 p.m. Friday

• Learn the importance of these little creatures now seriously threatened by white-nose syndrome, a lethal fungal disease. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Fish in the river

Fort Ridgely State Park

4-5 p.m. Friday

Find out what’s swimming in the Minnesota River. Children’s activities included. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/fortridgely)

State park history

Buffalo River State Park

2-3 p.m. Saturday

The park was built during the Great Depression. Walk to a historical camp. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)

Wild edibles

Flandreau State Park

7-8 p.m. Saturday

They’re healthy, inexpensive and sometimes lifesaving. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/flandrau)

River paddle

St. Croix State Park

1:30-4 p.m. Saturday

• Join the naturalist for a 5-mile paddle down the St. Croix River. Rent a boat (at the office in the campground nature store) or bring your own. Previous paddling experience is recommended. Bring snacks, water, sunscreen and wear clothes and shoes that can get wet. Rental boats are limited. Call Pardun’s canoe rental at 1-320-384-0508. (mndnr.gov/stcroix)

Wellness hike

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

• Improve your physical and mental health by hiking through the prairie. Practice meditative breathing, reflect on introspective questions, and find soothing natural smells. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 reserve a spot. The program is for ages 17 and older. (threeriversparks.org)

Monarch-tagging

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Tag monarch butterflies and learn about their migration. Must be age 8 or older. Prepare to walk. (763-559-9000, threeriversparks.org)

Prairie seed collection

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

• Collect native wildflower seed to help increase plant diversity in over 1,600 acres of restored prairie. (threeriversparks.org, 763-694-7777)