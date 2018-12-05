GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers dismissed Winston Moss, the associate head coach in charge of linebackers and a 13-year veteran of the staff , hours after a tweet about star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Interim head coach Joe Philbin announced the move late Tuesday, two days after coach Mike McCarthy was fired. Moss was an 11-year NFL veteran linebacker. He has been an NFL assistant for 20 years in all and the associate head coach in Green Bay the past four years.

"We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years," said Philbin. "We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."

Moss also broke the news to his followers via Twitter:

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, in its story about Moss' dismissal, reported that the coach has had issues with his comments in the past: "Moss’ tweet Tuesday is not the first time his public communication has cast the organization in a poor light," wrote Ryan Wood. "So awkward were his media sessions at the podium the past couple of years that Moss was the lone assistant coach not made available to reporters this season."

Later, Moss tweeted this:

Philbin took over for the final four games after McCarthy was let go Sunday after a 20-17 loss at home to Arizona dropped the Packers to 4-7-1. Philbin, a veteran assistant and former Dolphins head coach, is considered a potential candidate for the permanent job.