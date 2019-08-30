Gophers senior linebacker Kamal Martin was not in pads for Thursday's season opener, watching the game from the sideline.

A team spokesman said it was coach P.J. Fleck's decision.

Martin, a Burnsville native who has 111 career tackles, also missed the team's bowl game in December for a violation of team rules.

The depth chart listed Martin as a starter, but sophomores Mariano Sori-Marin and Thomas Rush filled his spot.

Some other inactives: quarterback Zack Annexstad (right foot), receiver Jornell Brooks II (right arm in sling), running back Jason Williamson (knee), receiver Erik Gibson, defensive back Caden Fey, defensive lineman Rashad Cheney Jr. and kicker Michael Tarbutt.

Backup QB question

Martin

Warmups weren't very revealing when it came to figuring out who is Tanner Morgan's backup. True freshmen Jacob Clark and Cole Kramer both took second-team reps.

"They grew a ton," offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said this week. "When Zack went down, things changed for them. And I love their approach and their attitude. It didn't seem to be too big, the stage for them. They definitely improved every single day, their grasp on the system mentally and physically with it. A lot was thrown out, especially when you go up against our own defense. The multitude of different looks that Joe [Rossi, defensive coordinator] presents for a quarterback is very difficult."

Family connection

Former Gophers track star Temi Ogunrinde has her sights set on the 2020 Olympics, but Thursday she was cheering for both sides with her alma mater hosting South Dakota State.

Ogunrinde, an All-America in the hammer throw last season, has a younger brother, Tolu, who plays defensive end for the Jackrabbits. The 6-1, 265-pound junior was listed at No. 2 on the depth chart.

The Ogunrinde siblings were standout athletes at Cottage Grove High. At the U, Temi set school and Big Ten records in the hammer throw. She became the first female thrower to win three straight conference titles.

Kicking update

True freshman Michael Lantz appeared to have won the starting placekicker job, making the extra point after the first touchdown Thursday. The Georgia native was competing with redshirt freshman Brock Walker, a South Dakota native.

Sophomore Grant Ryerse, from East Ridge, was on kickoff duty.

Power hour

The Gophers debuted a fan amenity for Thursday's opener. For those who weren't tailgating or still stuck in rush hour traffic, the Gameday Gopher Hour provided food and drink specials for early arrivers.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., fans steadily populated the West Plaza for $2 hot dogs, $4 popcorn, $5 beer and $6 wine. The event lasted until a half-hour before kickoff.

This will be an option for all seven home games.

New test

Morgan started six games last season, but this was his first start in a season opener.

While the sophomore led the team to some of its best results at the end of last season, this could have been a whole new set of nerves for this first game.

"Just getting them to relax out there and play the game and not overthink things," Ciarrocca said of his advice to Morgan. "As a quarterback, you've got to do all your thinking before the ball's snapped. Once the ball's snapped, there's not a more reactionary position in the game of football than the quarterback position. So just trust himself."

Staff writer Marcus Fuller contributed to this report.