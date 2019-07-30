Gophers coach P.J. Fleck addressed the media Tuesday on the eve of training camp. The highlights:

More from Fleck:

*Rodney Smith (knee surgery) will be full-go for the start of camp, but Shannon Brooks (knee surgery) won't quite be there yet. Smith is progressing, however.

*Starting quarterback candidates Zack Annexstad and Tanner Morgan will divide the reps 50/50 at the start of camp. Fleck said incoming freshmen Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark will get their reps, too.

*Redshirt freshman tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is up to 270 pounds, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman has gone from a skinny recruit to a specimen weighing "200-plus" pounds.