Gophers coach P.J. Fleck addressed the media Tuesday on the eve of training camp. The highlights:
More from Fleck:
*Rodney Smith (knee surgery) will be full-go for the start of camp, but Shannon Brooks (knee surgery) won't quite be there yet. Smith is progressing, however.
*Starting quarterback candidates Zack Annexstad and Tanner Morgan will divide the reps 50/50 at the start of camp. Fleck said incoming freshmen Cole Kramer and Jacob Clark will get their reps, too.
*Redshirt freshman tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is up to 270 pounds, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman has gone from a skinny recruit to a specimen weighing "200-plus" pounds.
