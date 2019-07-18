CHICAGO -- Gophers coach P.J. Fleck hinted with a smile Thursday that he thought about his job security last season.

Asked in his Big Ten Media Days news conference about the impact Joe Rossi made when he took over as defensive coordinator following the team’s 55-31 loss to Illinois, Fleck credited Rossi for the job he did, “especially being able to capture everybody in a tumultuous time.”

“You know,” Fleck added, “just came off the Illinois game, a big loss, and it wasn’t pretty at those times in the Twin Cities area. Made sure that the grass was cut back at our home and said, ‘Hey, just make sure you keep all the beds full of mulch because this thing could go on the market pretty quick.”

The loss to Illinois dropped the Gophers to 4-5, but they went 3-1 in their final four games, including a win over Wisconsin and a bowl win over Georgia Tech.

Fleck noted how much the players matured during last season.

“We’re really excited for the season, 17 returning starters,” Fleck said. “We went from the youngest team in America last year; now I think we’re the second youngest. We’ve moved up one spot possibly.

“That doesn’t mean you can’t win. We’re just young. And close to 80 percent of our team is only freshmen and sophomores, which is exciting. But our upperclassemen have truly done a great job of leading this football team.”