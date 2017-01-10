P.J. Fleck will hire Western Michigan’s Kirk Ciarrocca as the offensive coordinator of Gophers football, a source told the Star Tribune.

Ciarrocca, 51, spent the past four years as Fleck’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Western Michigan. The Broncos ranked ninth in the nation in scoring offense this past season, averaging 41.6 points per game.

Ciarrocca also helped mold senior quarterback Zach Terrell, who came to Western Michigan with no Power Five offers, and passed for 33 touchdowns this season, with four interceptions. The offense powered the program’s 13-0 start.

Ciarrocca spent the 2008-10 seasons at Rutgers as a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. According to mlive.com, Ciarrocca helped Fleck land at Rutgers as well, in 2010, after Fleck coached receivers at Northern Illinois, his alma mater.

Ciarrocca and Fleck were reunited at WMU early in 2013, a few weeks after Fleck was announced as the school’s head coach.

OL coach hired

Fleck also has picked Ohio State’s Ed Warinner to be Minnesota’s next offensive line coach, a Gophers source confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel.

Warinner, 55, worked as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator/tight ends coach this past season, but Ohio State moved in a new direction Tuesday by hiring former Indiana coach Kevin Wilson to fill those roles. Warinner had previously been the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator/offensive line coach.

Warinner has also coached the offensive line at Notre Dame, Kansas, Illinois, Army and Air Force. Some of his honors include 2014 FootballScoop offensive line coach of the year, and 2014 Rivals.com Top 25 recruiter.

According to USA Today, Warinner made $654,500 last season at Ohio State.

Sawvel won’t be back

Former defensive coach Jay Sawvel will not be returning and is currently weighing three opportunities — one in the Big Ten, two in the ACC — a source familiar with his situation said Tuesday.

Sawvel met with Fleck on Saturday, a source said, but both have moved in different directions. ESPN reported that Fleck will hire Robb Smith from Arkansas to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator, though Gophers sources have yet to confirm this.

Fleck told WCCO (830-AM) on Sunday that he hopes to have his coaching staff filled by Thursday.