The Gophers have hired from the outside for a new offensive coordinator and given a promotion to one internal candidate.

Mike Sanford Jr., offensive coordinator at Utah State, will be the Gophers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a source told the Star Tribune. Matt Simon, who stepped into the position on the interim basis for the Outback Bowl, will remain as wide receivers coach but also become the co-offensive coordinator.

Sanford has extensive coaching experience at just 37 years old. He was formerly the head coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-18 and also worked as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame the two season before that. The former Boise State quarterback was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater in 2014. He also coached at Stanford. His father is also a coach, once helming UNLV and Indiana State.

This season with Utah State, Sanford led the offense to averaging 431.3 yards per game, which ranked 44th in the FBS.

The Gophers lost offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who had been Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's right hand man for seven years, to the same job at Penn State a week before their eventual 31-24 victory against Auburn in this past Wednesday's Outback Bowl. Simon called that game to great success, helping the Gophers to nearly 500 yards. He has also been instrumental in developing the Gophers' pair of all-Big Ten receivers, Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.

