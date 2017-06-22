Ozzy Osbourne will be the ninth concert at Treasure Island Casino’s amphitheater this summer. The metal icon is set for Aug. 18.

Ozzy will be joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde, his on- and off-again partner since 1987. This will mark their first tour together since 2006. They last recorded together on Ozzy’s 2007 album, “Black Rain.”

In 2009, Ozzy said he replaced Wylde in his solo band because the guitarist has his own group, Black Label Society.

In his last Twin Cities appearance, Osbourne rocked Target Center in Minneapolis with Black Sabbath in January 2016.

Tickets, priced from $25 to $100, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ticketmaster outlets and Treasure Island box office. Concertgoers must be at least 16 years. Those who are 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Among the other acts slated at Treasure Island’s amphitheater are Journey on July 1, Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton on July 23 and Brad Paisley on Aug. 26.