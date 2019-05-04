United plays on tonight without their former captain, defender Francisco Calvo, at Allianz Field against Ozzie Alonso’s former Seattle team.

It also moves forth with Darwin Quintero designated as a sub a week after he left the D.C. United game with an injured ankle.

With him out and Abu Danladi not in the top 18, Ethan Finlay and Miguel Ibarra return to the starting lineup.

Friday’s trade that sent Calvo to Chicago for allocation money came just one day before tonight’s game, but it did come after Calvo has been out of the starting lineup for the last two weeks.

“If he’d been in the team the last two weeks, probably then it’d be a little more difficult because you’ve got to move things around,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “The fact he hasn’t played the last couple games makes it a little easier for us.”

If Heath had his druthers, the trade wouldn’t have come on the day before a game.

“Ideally, you’d like it to happen early on in the week so you can get settled and get your mind on the most important things,” Heath said.

With Calvo gone, the lineup remains the same as it last week and the backline remains intact for a third consecutive game, with Eric Miller at Calvo’s former left-back spot. He’ll play back there with Brent Kallman, Ike Opara and Romain Metanire.

For Seattle, Saad Abdul-Salaam will start at right back for suspended Kelvin Leerdam.

MF Víctor Rodríguez (concussion) and D Chad Marshall (knee inflammation) are back in the starting 11. F Raúl Ruidíaz (heel contusion), F Will Bruin (hamstring strain) and D Nouhou (left ankle sprain) are back from injury as available substitutes.

Here’s how the Loons lineup looks, with Ethan Finlay and Miguel Ibarra back as starters:

Miguel Ibarra Angelo Rodriguez Ethan Finlay

Rasmus Schuller Ozzie Alonso Jan Gregus

Eric Miller Brent Kallman Ike Opara Romain Metanire

Vito Mannone

Substitutes: Darwin Quintero, Kevin Molino, Romario Ibarra, Lawrence Olum, Michael Boxalll, Hassani Dotson, Bobby Shuttleworth.