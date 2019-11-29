Broders' Pasta Bar

This is the bargain for couples who prefer to dine on the late-ish side (by early-to-bed Midwestern standards, anyway), and spend their dining-out dollars wisely. Snack on marinated olives, share a Caesar salad, select a pair of pastas (from a list of nine options) and split a half-bottle of the house red or the house white, for $45. Available 8 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. No reservations.

5000 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-925-9202, broderspastabar.com

Day Block Brewing Co.

On the subject of date night, this downtown Minneapolis brewery and restaurant offers a doozy every Wednesday evening. The deal includes a six-beer flight (or a bottle of wine), a shareable large salad and any large pizza, for $35. Another perk: free parking.

1105 Washington Av. S., Mpls., 612-617-7793, dayblockbrewing.com

Murray's

The Murray family's old-school downtown steakhouse/supper club has a three-course, $30 early-bird offer. Choose from a Caesar or mixed green salad, a sirloin steak or broiled salmon — both served with a vegetable or a choice of baked potato, mashed potatoes or au gratin potatoes — and either crème brûlée or mango-coconut bread pudding. Available 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

26 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-339-0909, murraysrestaurant.com

Ngon Bistro

This University Avenue French-Vietnamese favorite makes Wednesday nights special for couples with a great deal. Share a steaming bowl of chef/owner Hai Truong's exceptional phð (the oxtail option is not included), then split either a bÚn salad or a rice bowl, followed by a coconut-lychee roll. The bar adds a bottle of wine (the house red or white), with a final tab of $40.

799 W. University Av., St. Paul, 651-222-3301, ngonbistro.com

Meritage

On Dec. 1, owners Russell and Desta Klein are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their oyster bar with a spectacular one-day-only deal: Every oyster on the premises will be sold at half-price, from the start of brunch through the close of dinner. Over the course of the past decade, the Kleins have served hundreds of thousands of bivalves. On a daily basis, Meritage offers the region's most impressive selection, usually showcasing eight to 12 varieties. "People told us that we were crazy to open an oyster bar," said Russell Klein. "But it has worked out beyond our expectations."

410 St. Peter St., St. Paul, 651-222-5670, meritage-stp.com