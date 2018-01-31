A nurse at a New Hope nursing home mistakenly gave a short-term resident a dose of oxycodone that was 20 times too strong, which killed the client within a few hours, according to a state investigation that placed blame for the death on the facility and its staff member.

The resident was found on the floor at North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, and was dead by the time paramedics arrived the morning of April 2, 2017, according to results of the state Health Department’s investigation released Tuesday.

The investigation by the Health Department revealed that North Ridge had no system to detect changes in how powerful painkillers and other high-risk medications are administered. The nurse also was blamed for giving the resident the incorrect dosage.

The Health Department fined North Ridge an undisclosed amount, and the home made the required corrections in its procedures for administering medications.

A telephone message was left Wednesday morning with North Ridge’s administrator seeking a response to the findings.

The Hennepin County medical examiner’s office on Wednesday identified the resident as Gary A. Schmidt, 53, of Plymouth. Schmidt was in North Ridge for short-term rehabilitation while receiving chemotherapy and radiation for cancer, and treatment for chronic pain and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the state report read.

In an interview with a state investigator five days after the overdose, the nurse said “she did not verify the concentration and dose of the oxycodone administered because she was very busy with multiple patients.”

Schmidt received the deadly dose about 2 a.m. after reporting pain at 10 on a scale of 0 to 10, the report read. About 4 a.m. the nurse looked in on him, and he appeared to be sleeping.

A different nurse discovered Schmidt on the floor shortly before 7:30 a.m. Resuscitation efforts failed.