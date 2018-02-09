Starkey Laboratories owner Bill Austin said in federal court Friday morning that he never gave fired company president Jerry Ruzicka permission to buy a stake in other companies or to include stock in a subsidiary as compensation for himself and other executives.

Austin was testifying in the fraud case against former executives of his company. His testimony continued Friday afternoon, and defense counsel is expected to begin cross-examination before the end of the day.

“I trusted Jerry implicitly. I never thought he would take 5 cents from the company that was not earned,” the 75-year old owner of Starkey Laboratories told U.S. prosecutors.

Ruzicka; former Starkey human resource chief Larry Miller; and business associates W. Jeffrey Taylor and Lawrence T. Hagen are accused of stealing more than $20 million from Starkey through a series of stock deals, illegal bonuses and commissions and other means. The men have all pleaded guilty.

The defense has said Austin knew or should have known about the transactions, but the CEO said on the stand Friday morning that he did not and “absolutely never” approved any of the transactions.

U.S. Assistant Attorney Lola Velazquez-Aguilu showed Austin and jurors a series of paycheck stubs, payroll ledgers and checks issued from Starkey and Starkey subsidiary Northland Hearing Centers that totaled more than $15 million in combined payments to Ruzicka, former Starkey chief financial officer Scott Nelson and former Northland president Jeffrey Longtain. (Nelson and Longtain have pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the case and have been cooperating with the U.S. attorney’s office.)

The government alleges that the money represented in the statements was the restricted stock in Northland that actually belonged to Austin, but that was illegally transferred to the three executives in 2006. The shares were later sold in 2013 and the proceeds paid to the three executives and not Austin.