A semitrailer truck flipped over on westbound I-694 at McKnight Road early Thursday blocking all lanes. The State Patrol says it could be a few hours before the big rig is uprighted and lanes are reopened.
Motorists are being diverted onto westbound Hwy. 36, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. Eastbound lanes on I-694 are open.
There was no immediate word on whether there were any injuries associated with the wreck, which was reported about 2:40 a.m.
Elsewhere on the system traffic is moving at the posted speeds.
